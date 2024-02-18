Another Suryapet residential school student dies by suicide

Hyderabad: In Suryapet district, another tragedy struck as a student from a residential school died by suicide while on leave at her residence.

Asmika, the daughter of Irugu Anand and Jyoti, residents of Burkacharla village, Mote Mandal, was attending class 10 at Social welfare residential school

Following a recent case of suicide of a fellow student studying in the same school, the school management granted a four-day leave to students to prevent further distress. As a result, Asmika returned home during this period.

On Saturday morning Asmika’s mother, Jyoti, went to work as usual. However, upon returning, in the evening, she discovered Asmika’s lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan in their home.

The timing of this tragic event, just as Asmika was due to return to school the same day, has raised numerous suspicions surrounding her untimely death.