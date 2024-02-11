Telangana: Girl hangs self to death in hostel before 18th birthday

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a girl was found hanging in her hostel room hours after attending the college farewell party in Suryapet district on Saturday, February 11.

India Today reported that the deceased was a second-year student at Telangana’s Social Welfare Gurukul Girls College, and the incident was reported around 9 pm.

While the farewell party was underway, the girl took the extreme step after she came back to her hostel room. She had also video-called her mother and shared the details of the party before taking her life, as per the publication.

The girl’s parents claim that the college authorities informed them that their daughter was unwell and was rushed to a hospital.

Also Read Telangana hostel employees booked after 2 girls die by suicide

Meanwhile, the girl’s family is alleging foul play by the college authorities. They claim that the staff had already left the hospital even before her parents reached it.

The police have registered an FIR into the matter, and a detailed investigation is underway.

In another corresponding event, a student in Odisha’s Kendrapada purportedly ended her life right before her 18th birthday.

According to a Times of India report, the deceased was a second-year MSc (mathematics) student and was found hanging in her hostel room at the Central University of Odisha (CUO).

Previously, two girls belonging to the Dalit community died by suicide at a Telangana government hostel for Scheduled Castes (SCs) after they were reprimanded by one of their teachers. The deceased girls left behind a suicide note, blaming false accusations and their inability to cope.