Anti-CEC stir: 4 FIRs over ‘violence’ at NSUI protest, 18 held

New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered four FIRs in connection with alleged violence during NSUI’s protest in the Parliament Street area on Monday, October 5, including cases related to the purported stabbing of a CISF personnel, rioting, defacement and obstruction of public servants, officials said.

As many as 18 people were arrested in connection with the alleged violence and produced before court, police said.

Officials said a case has been registered in connection with the alleged attack on the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable.

Violence broke out during a protest by National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) workers demanding resignation and arrest of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral process.

The protesters staged a symbolic “living dead” protest near the NSUI headquarters on Raisina Road and attempted to move towards Jantar Mantar.

During the protest, a CISF constable, identified as Bikram Kumar, was allegedly attacked with a knife while he was taking a protester away from near a barricade. He suffered a minor injury to his right elbow and was taken to RML Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

The accused protester was detained, and legal action has been initiated, officials said.

FIRs over rioting, defacement, obstructing public servants

The other FIRs relate to alleged rioting, defacement and obstructing public servants from discharging duties, officials said.

Police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the alleged violence and the role of individual protesters, they said.

Monday’s action comes amid a series of protests in the capital over the past few days demanding Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Police had earlier registered FIRs in connection with Friday’s (October 2) demonstrations under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to disobedience of lawful orders, obstruction and assault of public servants.

On Monday, NSUI protesters carried placards and raised slogans including “vote ki chori nahi chalegi, janta ki awaaz nahi dabegi (vote theft will not be tolerated, people’s voice will not be suppressed)”.

NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar led the protest and demanded resignation and arrest of CEC Gynesh Kumar, alleging that the Election Commission had failed to address concerns of “vote chori”.

The protests have taken place amid a wider political debate over the SIR exercise and allegations concerning the functioning of the poll body.