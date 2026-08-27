Anti-conversion law: Maharashtra churches seek prayer consent forms

Mumbai: With the anti-conversion law coming into force in Maharashtra, churches across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have begun asking worshippers to fill a self-declaration form, specifying that they are attending prayers of their own will and not under pressure.

These filled declaration forms, taken for “self-safety”, will be kept in the church offices to be shown to government or police authorities, if asked, pastor Sam Mathai from Vasai in neighbouring Palghar district told PTI on Tuesday.

The collection of forms from worshippers has been underway for the past two to three months, he said.

Mathai claimed that in the last six months, there have been 11 attacks on churches in the MMR area, especially Vasai-Virar, Palghar, Nalasopara and Bhayander, the satellite towns adjoining Mumbai.

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“Right-wing groups enter churches without intimation and beat up people. It was then that pastors and community leaders came together to find a solution. We don’t force anyone to come and pray. The Indian Constitution allows everyone to pray of their own will,” he stated.

There are over 4,000 churches in MMR. Some churches are taking forms from worshippers who are not born Christians, and some are asking even the regular worshippers to fill the forms, Mathai informed.

Maharashtra’s anti-conversion law, the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026, has come into force following Presidential assent and its official gazette notification on July 30. It paves the way for action against religious conversions carried out through coercion, fraud, inducement or marriage.

Under the new law, a person intending to embrace another faith must inform the district magistrate at least 60 days in advance. The law provides for punishment of seven years in jail for violations of procedures.

Pastor Devdan Tribhuvan from Bhandup in Mumbai said churches have the database of regular worshippers.

“We are peaceful people and never retaliate. We have decided to get a self-declaration from those who come to the church that they are coming to pray at the church,” he said.

Worshippers who come every Sunday for the prayers are worried. In the last two years, there have been attacks on churches by people who forcibly disrupt prayers to inquire about the proceedings, alleged Tribhuvan, who is the president of the Christian Development Association.

“We are just 2.3 per cent of the total population. Lakhs of students study in our educational institutes; nobody converts. Non-Christians work and study in our institutions. If the accusations were true, wouldn’t our numbers increase?” he asked.

Bombay Catholic Sabha spokesperson Dolphy D’Souza said the community is upset and anguished at the situation arising out of the passage of the Freedom of Religion Act. There have been instances of elements disturbing prayer services due to false accusations of forced conversions, he claimed.

“This troubles us and disrupts our prayer services. Our churches are open to everyone. Many come for peace of mind and meditation. The idea of a consent form or self-declaration is to protect the interest of the community and the church. We don’t want innocent people to be victims of violence,” he said.

The self-declaration is to confirm that everyone is coming to the church of their free will, D’Souza said, adding that the community expects the police to enforce the rule of law equally for all.

“We want the police to protect the community and give us safety when we do our prayer services,” he added.