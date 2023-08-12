Anti-Islam social media post creates tension in MP’s Ratlam

Members of the Muslim community protested on Thursday, August 10 in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam and gheraoed a police chowki over an alleged anti-Islam social media.

The protesters demanded strict action against an ‘unidentified girl’ who uploaded the offensive post from her account, media reports said.

According to the Ratlam police, the person responsible for the social media post has been arrested.

Sloganeering during the protest

During the protest, slogans like ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ (behead the accused) were allegedly raised against the unidentified social media user and a case has been lodged against the sloganeering protestors by the state police.

While speaking to the media, state home minister, Narottam Mishra on Friday, August 12, said that strict action will be taken against persons who raised “terror slogans”.

He said police have been ordered to identify the accused within 24 hours and take them into custody.

In his statement, Mishra also took the opportunity to attack the opposition congress and said, “This is not Rajasthan, it is not a congress but a BJP-ruled state. FIR has been registered and CCTV footage is being investigated to track the accused down, they are in fear now.”

रतलाम में आतंकी नारे लगाने वालों को चिन्हित कर उनके खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली गई है। अपराधियों की जल्द गिरफ्तारी कर NSA की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।



मध्यप्रदेश राजस्थान नहीं है, यहां कांग्रेस की नहीं भाजपा की सरकार है। ऐसे विवादित नारे लगाने वाले संभल जाएं नहीं तो सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/GiEVbAu87j — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) August 11, 2023

SP Kumar informed that the person who had posted ‘anti-Islam posts’ has been arrested by the police and an investigation is now also going on against the persons who raised objectionable slogans while protesting.

The Ratlam SP warned the public against posting objectional statements against any religion or group, “Will take appropriate action if anybody found posting such provocative things on social media,” he added.