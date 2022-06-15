Anupam Kher performs ‘shradh’ for Kashmiri Pandits killed in 1990

Varanasi: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday performed ‘shradh’ ceremony here for Kashmiri Pandits killed in the 1990 massacre in the Valley.

The actor performed ‘tripindi shradh’ for the peace of the departed souls.

The ritualistic ceremony was carried out amid chanting of mantras. The event was organised by Brahma Sena and was held at Pichash Mochan Teerth in Kashi.

Anupam Kher has raised the issue of Kashmiri Pandits several times. His performance in the recent film, ‘The Kashmir Files’, has earned him critical acclaim.