Anupam Kher revisits SRK-Kajol’s ‘DDLJ’ train scene spot

Mumbai: Anupam Kher shared that he is shooting at the same place, where the iconic Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s train scene from the 1995 blockbuster “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” was shot. The veteran actor-filmmaker said standing there felt as if time had paused for a while.

Anupam, who played Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s father Dharamvir Malhotra in the Aditya Chopra film, shared a video of himself from the spot.

In the clip, the actor was heard saying: “I’ve come to a railway station. Iconic scene of an iconic film was shot here thirty-six years back. It is in Indian cinema’s history that every Indian all over the world must have seen that scene and remembered that.”

Recalling the scene, he said: “So, the scene is from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Simran runs. Amrish ji says, Ja Simran ja, jee le apni zindagi. And Simran runs from here, and the train is there. Shah Rukh is there and then he extends his hand, and Simran runs in a lehenga and gets into it.”

“And the fight that took place between me and the goons, not the goons, there were no goons in that film, Bittu, Archana’s husband, was happening here. At that time, the structure was not there. But I remember Yash ji was there, Adi was there, Adi Chopra and we had a great time.”

“Wow, it’s like going to Sicily for a sequence of Godfather. These are iconic places and yeah, all the memories of our good times with Chopras came back together. Lovely time we had. We were all innocent people at that time and then life took over. But then it’s beautiful, it’s beautiful to be here.”

Anupam then went on to thank the late Yash Chopra and his son Aditya for making him part of the iconic film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

In the caption section, he wrote in Hindi: “ICONIC LOCATION OF DDLJ: 36 saal baad usi jagah shooting karna behad bhaavuk aur purani yaadon se bhara anubhav tha… jahaan humne Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge ka Raj aur Simran wala iconic scene shoot kiya tha. Aisa laga hi nahi ki itne saal beet gaye hain. “

“(ICONIC LOCATION OF DDLJ: After 36 years, shooting at the same place again was an extremely emotional and nostalgic experience… the very spot where we filmed the iconic Raj and Simran scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. It didn’t feel like so many years had passed.)”

“Us waqt shooting karte hue kabhi socha bhi nahi tha ki Shah Rukh Khan aur Kajol ka woh scene Bharatiya cinema ke sabse yaadgaar palon mein shamil ho jayega. Lekin shayad zindagi ki khoobsurti bhi yahi hai… aapko us pal ki mahaanta ka ehsaas bahut baad mein hota hai.

(“At that time, while shooting, we never even imagined that the scene featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol would become one of the most memorable moments in Indian cinema. But perhaps that is the beauty of life… you realise the greatness of a moment much later.”)

“Aaj bhi wahan khade hokar laga jaise samay thodi der ke liye thehar gaya ho. Meri dil se ichchha hai ki Government of Maharashtra is jagah ko ek tourism spot ke roop mein develop kare. Duniya bhar mein filmon ki aisi locations logon ki yaadon aur emotions ka hissa ban jaati hain.

(“Even today, standing there felt as if time had paused for a while. It is my heartfelt wish that the Government of Maharashtra develops this place as a tourist destination. Around the world, such film locations become a part of people’s memories and emotions.”)

The actor concluded: “Hamare yahan bhi cinema ki is viraasat ko usi sammaan ke saath sambhaalna chahiye. Jaadu sirf filmon mein nahi hota… kuch jagahon mein bhi bas jaata hai. Yash Chopra ji ki garamjoshi, saadgi, udaarta aur…”

(“Here too, this cinematic heritage should be preserved with the same respect. Magic does not exist only in films… it also resides in certain places. Yash Chopra’s warmth, simplicity, generosity and…”)

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which also known as DDLJ, was about the iconic characters Raj and Simran, two young non-resident Indians, who fall in love during a vacation through Europe with their friends. Raj tries to win over Simran’s family so the couple can marry, but Simran’s father has long since promised her hand to his friend’s son.