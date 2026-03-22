Anushka Sharma eyes Tollywood debut with Allu Arjun film

Hyderabad: The buzz around Allu Arjun and Atlee’s upcoming pan-India film, tentatively titled AA22xA6, continues to grow. The latest reports suggest that Anushka Sharma is in talks to join the project. However, there is no official confirmation yet from the makers or the actress.

If the reports turn out to be true, this film could mark Anushka Sharma’s debut in Telugu cinema. Her possible entry has already created strong excitement among fans and industry watchers.

Star-studded cast raises expectations

The film is already making headlines for its massive casting. Deepika Padukone is confirmed to play a key role. Along with her, names like Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, and Janhvi Kapoor are reportedly part of the project.

If Anushka Sharma joins, she would become the fifth leading actress in the film. This has led to mixed reactions online. While many fans are excited about the scale, some are concerned about how much screen time each actress will get.

Big scale and ambitious concept

AA22xA6 is said to be a high-budget film set in a parallel universe. Reports suggest that Allu Arjun may be seen in multiple roles. The project is being mounted on a grand scale, with a strong focus on visuals and storytelling.

The makers are expected to reveal the official title and first glimpse on April 8, 2026, which is Allu Arjun’s birthday. The announcement video is expected to showcase the film’s world and unique concept.

Comeback buzz for Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has been away from the big screen for a while. Her last full-length film was Zero in 2018, and she later appeared in a cameo in Qala. Her upcoming project Chakda Xpress has also faced delays.

Because of this, many believe that AA22xA6 could mark a strong comeback for her. Trade experts feel that a well-written role in a big film like this can help her make a powerful return.

Audience reactions and concerns

While the hype is high, some viewers have questioned the trend of casting multiple Bollywood actresses in pan-India films. Others believe that Allu Arjun will remain the central focus of the film.

Fans are hoping that the story gives enough importance to all characters. A longer runtime and strong screenplay could help balance the roles and deliver a satisfying cinematic experience.

For now, everything remains speculative. But the excitement around the film continues to grow as fans wait for an official announcement.