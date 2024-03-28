Anushka Sharma is coming back from London for THIS reason

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has been residing in the UK since her pregnancy, maintaining privacy during this special time. She welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Akaay in February.

However, recent reports have sparked curiosity about her return to India. Contrary to speculations that she would make her first public appearance at the IPL 2024

Anushka Sharma is all set to return to India, but not for the cricket matches. Instead, she is coming back for her adorable daughter, Vamika. “Vamika turned 3 years old in January 2024 and going by the education rule, she will be now going to Nursery in any school as she was born in 2021. The schooling will begin in April for 20 to 30 days and again get closed for summer vacation and re-open in June. Hence the fans can expect Anushka to travel back to India soon,” a source informed Bollywood Life.

Vamika will attend the celebrity-favorite Dhirubhai Ambani International School’ in Mumbai. This prestigious institution has been the educational choice for several star kids, including Shah Rukh Khan‘s son AbRam Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, and Aamir Khan’s son Azad Rao Khan.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their baby boy on February 15, 2024, in London. With joy overflowing, the couple shared the news on their official Instagram account.

Anushka’s Work Front

Apart from her family commitments, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her acting comeback. She will be seen in the sports film ‘Chakda Xpress’ a biopic based on former Indian women’s cricket team player, Jhulan Goswami. The film is set to release on Netflix and marks Anushka’s return to the silver screen after her last appearance in Zero back in 2018.