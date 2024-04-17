Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s bodyguard’s salary will SHOCK you!

Mumbai: Having a trustworthy and loyal bodyguard is a significant blessing for celebrities. From Salman Khan’s Shera to Shah Rukh Khan’s Ravi Singh, several popular bodyguards have been following the stars like their shadow and have proven their loyalty in more ways than one.

They have also become integral parts of their lives, earning respect and admiration along the way.

In this write-up, let’s have a look at the Indian popular celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s bodyguard and his earnings.

Prakash Singh aka Sonu has been a trusted bodyguard to Anushka for years, even predating her marriage to Virat Kohli in 2017. His dedication goes beyond professional obligation; he is considered a beloved part of their household. They both treasure his presence and depend on him to protect their privacy and ensure they are safe.

Prakash Singh’s Salary

According to various reports, Sonu’s annual salary is a staggering Rs 1.2 crore. Yes, you read that right! His earnings surpass the compensation packages of many top CEOs in the country. Imagine a bodyguard earning more than corporate leaders—it’s a testament to the critical role he plays in the lives of this influential couple.

Bond Beyond Security

Anushka Sharma goes above and beyond to make sure Sonu has an amazing birthday celebration. It’s more than just a boss-employee relationship; they truly care about each other. In fact, when Anushka was filming the movie ‘Zero’ in 2018, a picture of them celebrating Sonu’s birthday on set went viral because people thought it was so sweet.

Virat Kohli’s Trusted Protector

Sonu not only protects Anushka but also takes care of Virat Kohli’s safety at public events. Whether it’s going with Anushka when she’s expecting a baby or making sure their kids are safe, Sonu is always there and focused on his job.