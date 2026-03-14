Hyderabad: Speculation about the marriage of popular South Indian actress Anushka Shetty has once again resurfaced, creating excitement among fans and film circles. For many years, discussions about the actress’s wedding have appeared repeatedly in the media, but none of them were officially confirmed.

Now, fresh reports suggest that the Arundhati star may finally be preparing to enter married life. According to industry buzz, Anushka is said to be considering marriage with a businessman who is known to her family. Reports claim that discussions are happening between both families and that the match may have been arranged with their approval.

Not linked to Prabhas this time

For a long time, Anushka’s name was frequently linked with her Baahubali co-star Prabhas. Their strong on-screen chemistry in films like Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion led to constant speculation about a real-life relationship.

However, both actors have repeatedly clarified that they share only a close friendship. The latest rumours surrounding Anushka’s marriage do not involve Prabhas, which has surprised many fans who followed the earlier gossip for years.

Private life fuels speculation

Anushka Shetty is known for keeping her personal life away from the public eye. She rarely reacts to rumours or speaks about her relationships, which often leads to increased curiosity whenever new reports about her marriage surface.

Industry sources claim that the groom is a businessman from a well-established background and shares a close connection with the actress’s family. If the wedding plans move forward, the ceremony is expected to be a private event attended only by close family members and a few friends from the film fraternity.

Fans await official confirmation

Despite the growing buzz, there has been no official confirmation from Anushka Shetty or her family regarding the marriage. Until an announcement is made, the reports remain speculation.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty and Ghaati. She is also set to make her Malayalam debut with Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see whether the latest rumours about her wedding will finally turn out to be true.