Anwarul Uloom to host Nawab Shah Alam Khan All-India Mushaira

Hyderabad: Anwarul Uloom College, in memory of Nawab Shah Alam Khan, a prominent figure known for his literary and cultural contributions to the Deccan region, has been organising an all-India mushaira for the past seven years. This year the event, scheduled on Saturday, March 2, at 7:30 pm, has garnered widespread anticipation.

Renowned poets from across the country have confirmed their participation.

Notable names such as Waseem Barelvi (MLA, Uttar Pradesh), Iqbal Ashar, Nawaz Deobandi, Majid Deobandi, Abrar Kashif, Moin Shadab, Faizan Qazi, Sajjad Jhanjhat, Khalid Qaiser (IPS), Anjum Rahbar Rahat, Lata Haya, Shabina Adeeb, Ana Dehlvi, and Khushboo Sharma are set to grace the mushaira. The participation of MP Imran Pratapgarhi is yet to be confirmed.

The mushaira promises to be a gathering of literary luminaries, celebrating the rich tradition of Urdu poetry and paying tribute to the legacy of Nawab Shah Alam Khan.

A reception committee, consisting of Nawab Mujahid Alam Khan, Dr Mustafa Kamal, Haji Memon Sajjad, Ahmad Baig, and Ghulam Ahmad Noorani, has been established to oversee the proceedings and ensure the event’s success.