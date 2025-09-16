Anyone who holds a cell phone, owns a piece of Israel: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Monday, September 15, said that anyone who owns a cell phone owns a piece of Israel.

Netanyahu was addressing a delegation led by United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The PM further said that Israel’s name could also be found on medicines and food consumed globally.

He also rubbished claims that Israel is being isolated due to growing international pressure over atrocities in Gaza and restrictions on arms sales.

Addressing a meeting in West Jerusalem, Netanyahu said, “Some of them have stopped weapon component shipments. Can we get out of this? Yes, we can. We’re pretty good at producing weapons.”

According to a report by TRT World, he thanked the US for what he termed as bipartisan support to Israel in military affairs.

Speaking of Israel’s export, Netanyahu asked, “Does anyone have cell phones here? You’re holding a piece of Israel right there. A lot of the cell phones, the medicines, the food, you eat cherry tomatoes? You know where that was made?”

Netanyahu claimed that these were contributions “for the betterment of all mankind and womankind” and said they show Israel “can make things, we can produce things.”

The Prime Minister insisted Israel would eventually achieve greater independence from foreign suppliers.

“Equally, we will eventually create the independence that we need so that those in Western Europe who think they can deny us things will not succeed. We can break this siege, and we will,” he said.