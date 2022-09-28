AP: 35 new canines join Police after passing-out parade

Amaravati: Cocker Spaniels, Labradors, Belgium Malinois and Golden Retrievers passed out in flying colours after completing an eight-month training in detection of explosives, tracking and assault categories.

The canines, which will now join various units of the Andhra Pradesh Police, have displayed their newly-acquired skills at the Canine Passing-out Parade held at the AP Special Police 6th Battalion here on Wednesday.

State Home Minister T Vanitha, who was the chief guest, presented awards on the occasion to the best performing dogs and also their handlers.

Director General of Police (Intelligence) P S R Anjaneyulu, Principal Secretary (Home) Harish Kumar Gupta and other senior officials attended.

The 35 dogs of different breeds were specially chosen as per their traits and pedigree that fit into the needs of the AP Police.

These 35 will now become part of the Dog Squads in various districts and police commissionerates, Intelligence Security Wing, the elite anti-Naxal squad Greyhounds, anti-terror squad Octopus and also the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, according to a police release.

The Canine Training Institute on the APSP Battalion campus at Mangalagiri was set up in 2017 and so far trained 124 dogs of different breeds in four batches. Also, 175 dog handlers were trained here, including the 52 who passed out on Wednesday.