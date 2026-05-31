AP: 5 die saving minor girl from drowning in Tungabhadra river

Mantralayam: Five persons died while attempting to rescue a minor girl who slipped into the Tungabhadra river here in Kurnool district on Saturday, said a police official.

According to police, the girl, a local, was washing her feet in the river around 4.30 pm when she accidentally slipped and was swept away by the current.

“Five people entered the river in an attempt to save the girl. The girl survived, but all five rescuers drowned,” the official told PTI.

Girl rescued

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Police said the deceased belonged to neighbouring villages, while the girl was rescued safely.

The official noted that local police launched a search operation and recovered one body so far, while efforts are underway to trace and retrieve the remaining bodies with the assistance of State Disaster Management Force (SDRF) teams.

Meanwhile, police are in the process of registering a case under Section 194 of the BNSS Act (death due to drowning).