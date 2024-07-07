AP: 5-year-old tigress succumbs to ill health in Tirupati Zoo

Tirupati: A five-year-old tigress, Julie, succumbed to ill health at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (Tirupati Zoo) here on Sunday, said an official.

The big cat died at 11.30 am and its post-mortem by the SV Veterinary University Pathology team revealed that Julie suffered from intestinal torsion.

“The veterinary doctors determined that the tigress died due to twists in the small intestine,” said a Tirupati Zoo official in a press release.

Besides the intestinal condition, the zoo official noted that Julie suffered an injury in the first week of June and a closer examination had discovered that there was an injury to the ventral part of her abdomen.

Consequently, Julie did not properly consume food or drink water. Later, it was also found that the feline suffered stifle joint dislocation and fracture.

Julie did not cooperate with treatment and stopped proper intake of food, which eventually led to its death.

The tigress was brought to Tirupati Zoo on an animal exchange programme from Lucknow’s Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Park on February 13 this year.