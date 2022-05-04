AP: 500 students participate in mega blood donation camp

Hyderabad: A mega blood donation camp was inaugurated by minister of state for tourism, language, culture and youth development (TLCYD) RK Roja at KBN college in Vijayawada on 5 May. 500 students donated blood at the donation camp which was led by the state youth services department.

Roja said that the blood stocks were declining as blood donation camps could not be organized during COVID-19. She then encouraged healthy students to donate blood.

So far this year, 2,395 units of blood has been collected from donors across 48 blood donation camps under the aegis of the youth services department in Andhra Pradesh (AP).

Director of department of youth services, Chadalwada Nagarani said, “We are providing the necessary support to today’s students from school level to participate in service activities. The blood donation camp will be attended by KBN along with Guntur JKC, Hindu College of Pharmacy, Polytechnic College, SRM University, Dhanekula Engineering College, VR Siddhartha Engineering College among others.”

According to Roja, the AP skill development corporation (APSDC) conducts training programs to develop professional skills in the people between ages 18 and 35. Further, Roja said that the chief minister of AP has set up youth associations in every village and steps have been taken to make the youth interested in social service.

Chief secretary of sports and youth services department, Vani Mohan said, “We are making them partners in community service by motivating the youth.”