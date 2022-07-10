AP: 66,000 liquor bottles worth Rs 2 crore seized, destroyed in Kurnool

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 10th July 2022 11:18 am IST
Over 500 illegal liquor bottles seized in Andhra's Nellore
Representative image

Kurnool: Kurnool Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) station seized 66,000 bottles of liquor (worth about Rs 2 crores) on Saturday in the presence of Kurnool District SP Siddharth Kaushal in 593 cases registered in the year 2021-2022, said the SEB.

Liquor bottles were destroyed on the road near the railway bridge on the way from Panchalingala village to Tandrapadu village in Kurnool, added the SEB.

Also Read
Five pilgrims from AP reported missing in Amarnath tragedy

SEB advised the police to keep a close watch on those involved in illegal transport and sale of liquor across the country.

MS Education Academy

Additional Superintendent of Police Admin (SEB Additional SP) Prasad, AES Incharge Rajasekhar, Kurnool Sub Station CI Satyanarayana participated in this program.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button