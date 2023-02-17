AP: Air Marshal J Chalapati visits Air Force Station Suryalanka

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Air Marshal J Chalapati visited the Suryalanka Air Force Station in Andhra Pradesh on February 16.

He inspected the operational preparedness and the infrastructural developments of the station. While addressing the gathering at the Suryalanka station, he emphasised on the need for continuous training, to conserve costly military weapon resources in peace time.

He reiterated the positive impact of physical fitness. He stated that discipline and maintaining a clean environment are essential ingredients of military ethos, according to a press note.

The Air Marshal was presented with a traditional Guard of Honour by Air Warriors of the Suryalanka Station. He was received by Group Captain RS Chowdhury, Station Commander of Air Force Station Suryalanka.

Air Force Station Suryalanka is a premier Surface to Air Guided Weapon (SAGW) Firing Range of the Indian Air Force and has fired more than 1000 guided weapons in various firing exercises over the years. Southern Air Command is responsible for air operations from southern states of India.