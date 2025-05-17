AP CM announces free rides for women in APSRTC buses from Aug 1

AP chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was Speaking at the 'Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra' programme held at Panyam assembly constituency in Kurnool district on Saturday, May 17.

The image shows AP CM Chandrababu Naidu participating in 'Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra' programme at Panyam constituency in Kurnool district on Saturday, May 17, 2025.
AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu interacting with workers at 'Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra' programme in Panyam.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the state government would be implementing free bus rides scheme for women from August 15, 2025. He said the modalities for the same would be prepared soon.

Speaking at the ‘Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra’ programme held at Panyam assembly constituency in Kurnool district on Saturday, May 17, he said that the promise given by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) before the 2024 assembly elections was going to be delivered.

He hoped that the free bus rides in the buses operated by the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) would help the women in becoming self-reliant.

He said that Rs 4.96 crore investments through 76 projects were in the offing, potentially creating 4.51 lakh jobs in the state.

He also assured that the process of recruiting teachers through the District Selection Committee (DSC) will be completed before the commencement of the coming academic year.

He declared that seeing a poverty-free Andhra Pradesh by 2029 is the goal he has been trying to achieve.

