AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun greet Pawan Kalyan on birthday

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Telugu stars Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun were among scores of people who greeted Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on his birthday on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu took to his timeline on X to pen a birthday post for Pawan Kalyan. In his birthday wish, which he wrote in Telugu, the Chief Minister went on to list Pawan Kalyan’s characteristics. Stating that Pawan Kalyan had stood by the common man at every step, the chief minister praised the Deputy CM as someone who was social sensitive.

మిత్రులు, ఉప ముఖ్యమంత్రి పవన్ కల్యాణ్‌ గారికి హృదయపూర్వక జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు. అడుగడుగునా సామాన్యుడి పక్షం… అణువణువునా సామాజిక స్పృహ… మాటల్లో పదును… చేతల్లో చేవ… జన సైన్యానికి ధైర్యం… మాటకి కట్టుబడే తత్వం… రాజకీయాల్లో విలువలకు పట్టం….స్పందించే హృదయం…అన్నీ కలిస్తే… pic.twitter.com/TqlmiEIwBZ — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) September 2, 2025

Observing that Pawan Kalyan was committed to keeping his word, Naidu said that the Deputy Chief Minister had a responsive heart and was holding firm to values in politics.

Pointing out that Pawan Kalyan’s cooperation in governance and state development was remarkable, Chandrababu Naidu wished the actor that he conquer many more peaks of success.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan’s elder brother and the superstar of Telugu cinema, Chiranjeevi, in his birthday wish to Pawan Kalyan, blessed him, saying that he live for a hundred years with good health and serve as a guide for the people.

Pointing out in his birthday greeting that Pawan Kalyan was continuously serving the people as a lead actor in the film industry, as a Jana Sena leader in public life, and as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chiranjeevi said that the dedication Pawan Kalyan was showing in public service was remarkable.

Allu Arjun, in his birthday wish to Pawan Kalyan, said, “Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to our Powerstar & Deputy CM @PawanKalyan garu.”

Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to our Powerstar & Deputy CM @PawanKalyan garu pic.twitter.com/JGfBN1eU3M — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 2, 2025

Scores of fans and film industry professionals have been sending their birthday greetings to actor Pawan Kalyan on his birthday.