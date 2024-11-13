AP CM halts uranium-exploration operations in Kappatralla Forest

According to the chief minister's orders, Naidu has promised that there will be no more uranium operations and appealed to the locals to refrain from agitations.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to stop uranium exploration and mining operations in the Kappatralla Reserve Forest in Kurnool district, an official said on Tuesday.

Hence, the residents of the area need not worry about uranium operations anymore, Kurnool District Collector P Ranjit Basha said.

“Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to stop uranium exploration and borewell digging in Kappatralla Reserve Forest,” Basha said in a press release.

Recently, villagers from the Devanakonda mandal vociferously protested against official plans to explore and mine uranium.

