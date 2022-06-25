AP CM Jagan hailed for renaming Konaseema after Dr BR Ambedkar

Amaravati: Stating a historical moment, Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad hailed Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for naming Konaseema District after Dr BR Ambedkar.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Manikya said that the decision reflected the constitutional spirits.

Remembering Dr Ambedkar, Manikya said that the great orator was a leader, who was not confined to any particular region or caste but a notable figure to the entire country.

Blaming “vested interests” for the chaos in Amalapuram and asking leaders of Telugu Desam Party and JanaSena to keep their cheap politics at bay, Manikya said that people knew who was behind the attack. He also criticized actor and politician Pawan Kalyan for not condemning the attack on the houses of the Dalit Minister and BC MLA.

He also slammed TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan for creating an unnecessary ruckus by politicizing the issue.

He urged and appealed to the public to keep away from such evil politicians, especially Naidu who he alleged is anti-Dalit, anti-Backward Class and Anti-minorities.