AP: CM Jagan’s failures led to current charges hike, says TDP

Amaravati: TDP state president K Atchannaidu on Thursday held the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s ‘inefficiency’ responsible for the non-stop hikes in power tariffs in the past three years.

Atchannaidu deplored that the latest increase in current charges would put an additional burden of Rs. 4,400 Cr on the people every year. “This was in addition to the Rs 11,600 crore burden already imposed by the Jagan regime through charges hikes five times in the past,” he said.

In a statement at Amaravati, the TDP leader said the chief minister’s failure was not only destroying the power sector, but also becoming a big burden on the consumers. “When he was the opposition leader during the TDP rule, Jagan Reddy promised that he would reduce the power tariff if elected to power. But now, he seemed bent on punishing the people with frequent hikes every now and then,” he remarked.

Atchannaidu said that an alarming situation was now prevailing in Andhra Pradesh that the people were getting shocked even before turning any switch in their homes. “Jagan Reddy had got the dubious distinction of increasing taxes on each and every service. Finally, he went on to impose a tax on garbage. His regime has been going on increasing rates of all from essential commodities to power tariff,” he said.

The TDP leader said that as per the categories followed during the TDP rule, a power consumer would remain in the same category for a whole year depending on the average consumption during the previous year. “Even if the consumer used more power in a particular month, there was no change in category. Now, there would be a big difference,” he added.

Atchannaidu recalled how former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu’s regime did not increase current charges even once during its five-year term. “Whereas, the YSRCP regime increased charges by changing slabs in 2020-21 immediately after coming to power. This was clear from the ERC order dated February 10, 2020,” he said.

The TDP leader said the poor and middle-class sections would come under a heavy burden because of the new monthly consumption-based categorization. “Jagan Reddy has increased current charges for poorer sections by 45 percent. This is totally unacceptable and the TDP will carry out a state-wide agitation,” he warned.

Atchannaidu asserted that the anti-power tariff hike agitation would be taken to every village and town. “The protests would not be stopped until Jagan Mohan Reddy would come down and roll back the hikes. If the chief minister is unable to keep his promises made to the people, he should step down in the best interests of the state,” he remarked.