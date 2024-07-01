AP: CM Naidu disburses welfare pensions to beneficiaries

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday participated in the first welfare pensions disbursal programme of the new NDA government at Penumaka in Guntur district.

Renamed as ‘NTR Bharosa Samajika Pensions’, the NDA government comprising the TDP, BJP and Janasena hiked the state-wide welfare pensions scheme from Rs 3,000 per month provided during the previous YSRCP government to Rs 4,000 per month.

As part of the programme, the chief minister visited a beneficiary’s house and chatted with the family members for some time and then personally handed over the pension money to three beneficiaries.

“I am sanctioning a house for you. We will build a house for you,” said Naidu to the beneficiary family, and directed district officials to team up with the Campus Region Development Authority (CRDA) officials to build houses for eligible persons in Penumaka area.

The state government started the procedure to disburse Rs 7,000 as pension to eligible beneficiaries, which includes the enhanced amount of Rs 1,000 each for April, May and June, along with the July’s pension of Rs 4,000.

The Rs 1,000 hike in monthly pensions has raised the financial burden on the state government by Rs 819 crore while a similar amount for the preceding three months has put on an additional burden of Rs 1,650 crore.

The southern state will disburse Rs 4,408 crore on welfare pensions alone.

Over 65 lakh beneficiaries under 28 categories will benefit. The new government has also increased pensions to eligible specially-abled persons from Rs 3,000 per month to Rs 6,000 per month.