AP CM Naidu seeks World Bank support for state’s irrigation projects

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met World Bank officials here and requested them to extend support for a slew of irrigation projects in the state.

The chief minister met Sumila Gulyani, Joop Stoutjesdijk, Rajagopal Singh and others from the Bretton Woods Institutions.

The Bretton Woods Institutions are the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), called so as both were set up at a meeting of 43 countries in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, USA in July 1944.

“Had a fruitful meeting… Requested for their (World Bank) help in completion of pending irrigation projects, river basin planning, dam safety, (and) flood management for longer-term water security, water supply and sanitation in rural areas,” said Naidu in a post on X.

He noted that the World Bank team responded positively.

“Looking forward to strengthening our water management capacity with their help,” the Andhra Pradesh chief minister added.