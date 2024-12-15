AP couple from Kuwait held for murder, police deny molestation claim

A man who flew to India from Kuwait to kill a 59-year-old man who allegedly molested their daughter has been arrested by the Annamayya district police in Andhra Pradesh along with his wife and an accomplice. Police claim that the crime reportedly stemmed from a family dispute and the molestation claim is being fabricated to garner public sympathy.

According to reports, the wife had longstanding disputes with her younger sister who was looking after her daughter while they worked in Kuwait. During a visit to Obulavaripalli, she allegedly informed the police informally about her intention to remove her daughter from her sister’s care and enrol her in a boarding school. However, no formal complaint of molestation was filed and she cited the need to return to Kuwait quickly due to pre-booked tickets.

Meanwhile, the husband arrived in India on December 5 and with the help of a close relative planned the murder. On December 6, they scouted the victim’s residence. The next day, they attacked the victim who was sleeping outside his residence using iron rods, killing him instantly.

Following the crime, the primary accused returned to Kuwait, while the accomplice went into hiding.

After reaching Kuwait, the main suspect who is also a YouTuber posted a video confessing to the murder. His employer discovered the video and facilitated the couple’s deportation to India. They were arrested near Obulavaripalli on December 13, along with their accomplice.

Father admits to killing man for harassing daughter

In his video confession, the father claimed he killed a 59-year-old man after the police allegedly failed to act on allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards his 12-year-old daughter.

The father alleged that the police response to his wife’s complaint was inadequate as they merely issued a warning to the accused.

“When my wife lodged a complaint with the police, he (the molester) bribed them and was let off. I could not tolerate it,” the child’s father breaks down in the video.

Initially, the Annamaya police registered the death as suspicious. But after the confession video of the girl’s father surfaced on social media, police have begun investigation into the case.