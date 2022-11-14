AP Dhillon to DJ Snake : List of upcoming concerts in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Live events and concerts are bouncing back in the city in a big way after two years of pandemic cancellations, interruptions and delays. The most-awaited month of the year is nearing and there are a bunch of concerts that going to happen in Hyderabad almost every weekend starting with DJ Snake and AP Dhillion. Yes, you read that right!

Dhillon, is speculated to perform at Zoomaland, there is no confirmation yet but the rumour has it that the Indo-Canadian singer will be in the country for lollapalooza and might perform in Hyderabad for the event held by Zomato at GMR Arena .

Here is the speculated list of artists performing at Zoomaland Hyderabad.

Divine

Ritviz

Badshah

AP Dhillion

In this write-up, we have listed out some top events that have been lined up. Go, grab those early-bird tickets

November

DJ Snake

December

Arman Malik

January

Zoomaland