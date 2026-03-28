AP: Driver loses concentration, rams into bus; 3 from Telangana family die

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, three members of a family from Telangana’s Warangal died in an accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor on Saturday, March 28.

The accident occurred when the family was travelling from Bengaluru to Tirupathi and the car hit a stationary APSRTC bus from behind in the early hours of Saturday. The victims were identified as Sreedhar Rao, 46, his wife Lakshmi, 42, and his daughter Advika, 16.

According to the police, the bus was travelling from Palamaner towards Puttur and had halted at the side of the road.

Locals rushed to the scene and alerted the authorities, while police and emergency teams used JCBs during rescue and clearance operations. The preliminary report said that overspeeding and loss of concentration from the driver were key factors.

The bodies were shifted to the Government Area Hospital in Bangarupalem. Speaking to Siasat.com, Bangarupalem Police said, “We are yet to receive a complaint regarding the accident. We will register a case tomorrow after the post-mortem is complete.”