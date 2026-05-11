AP farmer held in Shameerpet for carrying 100 kg banned cotton

The acussed planned to sell them to farmers and fertilizer shops in and around Hyderabad for higher profits.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 11th May 2026 5:02 pm IST
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Hyderabad: A farmer from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, was arrested in Shameerpet on Sunday, May 10, for carrying 100 kgs of the banned BT-3 cotton seeds worth Rs 2 lakh.

Srinivasa Rao from Chebrolu village tried selling the banned seeds to farmers in Hyderabad. His accomplice, Dasari Suri Babu, procured it from their acquaintance, also named Srinivasa Rao, at a low price.

The accused planned to sell them to farmers and fertiliser shops in and around Hyderabad for higher profits, police said

Subhan Bakery

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Shamirpet police said Srinivasa Rao has been arrested for cheating under Section 318 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Suri Babu is currently absconding.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 11th May 2026 5:02 pm IST

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