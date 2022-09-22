AP: Focus on quality food, better internet in govt schools, hostels, says CM

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in a review meeting on Thursday stressed that quality food should be served in government schools as well as proper internet facilities given in hostels.

A release from the chief minister’s office stated that attention should be provided to hostel sanitation, menu should be changed on a daily basis and doctors should regularly visit government hostels.

He also said that a Special Officer should be appointed for managing academic responsibilities in gurukul schools, Scheduled Caste (SC) Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Backward Class (BC) minorities welfare hostels.

On housing, the CM asked the officials to focus on the construction of houses in agency areas and all amenities should be provided in Jagananna colonies.

Officials present in the meeting assured the CM that Rs 4,318 crores worth of houses were built to date. “In the first phase, 15.6 lakh houses and in the second 5.56 lakh houses were sanctioned and once rains recede the works will be expedited,” the release stated. Works on TIDCO houses will be completed by December,” officials told the CM.

Proposals were made under the Nadu Nedu which include, toilets, electrification, drinking water, painting, repairs, compound walls, mosquito proofing, furniture, bunker beds, garbage bins, modernization of kitchens, sports materials and library books, the release said.