Telangana: Vijayawada-Kazipet tripling project commissioned, work begins

Hyderabad: The third line project in the grand trunk route Vijayawada-Kazipet tripling project has been commissioned. It covers Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

This line is an important rail link which connects northern parts with the southern states of the country.

The South Central Railways (SCR) completed the project’s first stretch between Vijayawada New West Block Hut Cabin-Cheruvumadhavaram Cabin.

The rail link is one of the busiest routes and witnesses heavy passenger congestion on a daily basis. The grand trunk route Vijayawada-Kazipet tripling project, which stands at a distance of 16.7km, was sanctioned at a cost of Rs 1,952 crore for a distance of 219 km (Andhra Pradesh-35 km and Telangana-184 km). Works such as non-interlocking has been taken up for 34 days in the month of August and September.