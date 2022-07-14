AP: Godavari water levels rise, few districts likely to get flooded

Rising water levels at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Andhra Pradesh indicate a flood surge in the Godavari river, the state government warned on Thursday.

The barrage, near Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh, rose to 15.82 lakh cusecs on Thursday morning.

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue-Disaster Management) G Sai Prasad said the third warning signal would be issued at the barrage by Thursday evening.

Prasad, along with Water Resources Principal Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar, has been monitoring the situation at the state disaster control room here.

If there happens to be a third danger alert, it is likely to affect 524 villages in 42 Mandals of six districts. 20 Mandals in Ambedkar Konaseema district and eight Mandals in East Godavari are likely to be affected by floods.

Five Mandals in Alluri Sitaramaraju district, four Mandals in West Godavari, three Mandals in Eluru, and two Mandals in Kakinada will also be affected.

The disaster control room alerted the authorities of the concerned districts and Mandals, and said that locals have to be vigilant.

Sai Prasad said seven teams of NDRF and four of SDRF have been positioned in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Konaseema, West and East Godavari districts, and Eluru district for rescue and relief operations.

The relief camps in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Konaseema, and Eluru districts were continuing, where thousands of people from the flood-hit habitations have been sheltered.

(With inputs from PTI)