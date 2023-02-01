AP Governor inaugurates South Zone VCs Meet 2023 in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Tuesday inaugurated the South Zone Vice-Chancellors Meet 2023 at Andhra University here.

The conference was organized by the varsity at its convention center in the city under the auspices of the Association of Indian Universities.

Addressing the vice-chancellors who came from different states, the Governor said that India is one of the fastest growing economies with growth witnessed in the education sector, more job opportunities, and better medical services.

He said the IT industry trade chamber NASSCOM has reported that India boasts of the third largest startup ecosystem in the world.

“By 2022, there were more than 80,000 startups in the country. Higher education is very important for the development of the country. They want to build the nation by imparting advanced knowledge and skills to prepare future leaders. As a result, a strong socio-economic system can be built,” Harichandan said.

Providing quality higher education is the main issue today, he said, adding that as part of the New Education Policy, emphasis has been given to research. He said there is also a need to increase investments in the field of research.

Association of Indian Universities President Suranjan Das and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education chairman K Hemachandra were also present on the occasion.