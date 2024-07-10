AP: govt to install satellite systems on 4,000 fishing boats

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Fisheries Minister K Atchannaidu on Wednesday said the state government will install satellite systems on 4,000 fishing boats to alert fishermen during natural calamities and facilitate their safer return to shores.

The Fisheries Minister said initially the satellite systems will be installed on 4,000 boats and will be extended to all the 20,000 boats gradually.

“To alert fishermen during natural calamities and enable their safe return to land we are installing satellite systems on 4,000 boats as per Central Government directions,” Atchannaidu said in an official press release.

After taking over as the Fisheries Minister, Atchannaidu held the first review meeting of the department and alleged that Rs 10 crore worth diesel subsidy dues to fishermen are pending from the erstwhile YSRCP government.

Directing officials to clear these dues, the minister said he would apprise Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the state of the fisheries sector in the state.

Further, he directed officials to study fisheries sector development policies in Kerala, Gujarat and other states and also focus on the ground situation, among others.

