AP govt’s ‘Swarnandhra Vision’ document to be released on Dec 12

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government is making arrangements to release the Swarnandhra Vision document-2047 on December 12 at a public event.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday held a high-level review meeting at the State Secretariat on the vision document, aimed at elevating the state to the number one position in the country in all sectors.

The vision document is being prepared with the active participation of several prestigious organisations along with the NITI Aayog. The state government has already gathered the opinion of over 17 lakh people including experts of various spheres, many agencies and intellectuals on the vision document.

The state government, which has studied the opinions in depth, is now getting ready to release the vision document. The document will be released on December 12 in the presence of students and the common public.

The government is making all the necessary arrangements for preparing a vision document for the development of not only the state but also the constituency and mandal-level. The Chief Secretary, Neerab Kumar Prasad, secretaries of various departments along with the officers of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) were present at the meeting.

The government placed the draft document in the Assembly last week. The Chief Minister made a presentation in the state Assembly on his vision aimed at transforming the state into Swarna (golden) Andhra Pradesh. The vision’s focus is on Wealth, Health and Happiness (WHH).

Chandrababu Naidu said based on consultations with government officials, industry pioneers and people, the government has developed “Padi Sutralu” or 10 guiding principles to drive the vision forward. They are; Zero poverty, employment, skilling & HRD, water security, farmer empowerment with Agri-tech, global best logistics, Energy & fuel cost optimisation, product perfection, Swachh Andhra and deep tech for impact.

“The Padi Sutralu collectively reflect the aspirations of our people of Andhra Pradesh. The vision framework comprises four building blocks, 12 strategic themes, and 270+ initiatives, with villages as the cornerstone of development. We are committed to making Andhra Pradesh a wealthy, healthy and happy state,” CM Naidu said.

The Chief Minister told the House that the main goal is poverty alleviation, inclusive growth and employment generation.

Chandrababu Naidu felt the need for a regular exercise on human resources development and skill training. Assuring the House that the investments on farming will be brought down considerably and at the same time increase the revenue of the farmers, the Chief Minister said that he would take the state forward as a team leader.