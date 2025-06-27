AP HC stays police action against ex-CM Jagan in hit and run case

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday, June 27, stayed police action against former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in the hit-and-run case.

The High Court also instructed police not to take any hasty action until further orders. Meanwhile, transport department officials inspected Jagan’s car (AP 40 DH 2349) under MVI Gangadhara Prasad’s supervision.

The High Court will hear a quash petition in the case next week.

It is to be noted that Jagan and his aides were booked for the death of a man who was crushed under the former CM’s convoy during a rally on June 18. Guntur district superintendent of police S Satish Kumar told the media on Sunday night that Cheeli Singaiah, 65, died after being run over by Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vehicle.

The incident had occurred on the National Highway at Etukuru village in Guntur district when the YSR Congress Party president was organising a rally from Tadepalli in Guntur district to Sattenapalli in Palnadu district.

The SP said Singaiah was found by the roadside with grievous injuries and he was shifted to a hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead. On a complaint by the victim’s wife, police registered a case under BNS section 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) and took up an investigation.

The police officer said that after they analysed CCTV footage, drone visuals, video footage and circumstantial witnesses about the incident, it was found that the deceased was seen under the wheels of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vehicle.

After watching these visuals, they altered the sections to BNS 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 49 (abetment). The case has been registered against Jagan Mohan Reddy, car driver Ramana Reddy, Personal Assistant Nageswar Reddy, MP YV Subba Reddy, former minister Perni Nani and Vidadala Rajini, who were all travelling in the vehicle.

The SP said legal action will be taken against the accused.

He said Jagan Mohan Reddy was given permission for 14 vehicles from Tadepalli to Sattenapalli. When the convoy started from Tadepalli, there were 50 vehicles.

(With inputs from PTI)