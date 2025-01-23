A 16-year-old student died by suicide after jumping from the third floor of his junior college building on Thursday, January 23 in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh (AP).

The victim has been identified as Charan from Ramapuram village of Batthenapalli mandal in Sri Sathyasai District.

“After the holidays, this boy came to the college around 9:30 am on Thursday. While the class was going on, around 11:55 am, he suddenly came out from the classroom and jumped from the third floor,” Anantapur Rural sub-divisional police officer T Vekateshulu told PTI.

Immediately, the college management shifted the injured boy to a local hospital where doctors examined him and declared that he was dead.

The AP suicide was captured on CCTV, which shows the student calmly rising from his bench and walking directly to the edge before jumping from the third floor.

AP: Intermediate student jumps to death, CCTV captures incident

The victim has been identified as… pic.twitter.com/aKEAOEmdOJ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 23, 2025

Meanwhile, police are taking a complaint from the boy’s parents to register a case.

Further investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs of PTI)

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000)