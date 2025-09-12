AP: Jagan condemns attack on YSRCP activists in Krishna district

Amaravati: YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday condemned the recent attack allegedly carried out by political rivals on the party activists in Tallapalle of Krishna district.

Reddy enquired about the condition of Giridhar, a local Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP), and Satish, who were injured and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

He assured them of YSRCP’s support

“I strongly condemn the attack on our party activists Giridhar and Satish in Tallapalle by political opponents,” said Reddy in a YSRCP press release.

The former CM alleged that party leaders and activists are being harassed through attacks, intimidation and false cases.

He said the people would give a fitting reply to the NDA coalition parties and that those responsible would be held accountable when the YSRCP returns to power.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP.