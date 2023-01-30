AP: Jagan releases Rs 330 for 3L Jagananna Chedodu beneficiaries

Andhra Pradesh (AP) chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday released financial assistance of Rs 330.15 crore to 3.30 lakh beneficiaries under the Jagananna Chedodu scheme.

Tailors, washermen and Barbers in AP who had lost their livelihood due to the COVID-19 pandemic can avail help under the scheme.

Speaking at a public meeting in Vinukonda in Palnadu district the AP chief minister said, “Andhra Pradesh has become numero uno in the country achieving a GSDP of 11.43 percent, highlighting that economy-wise, AP is the fastest-growing state in the country. AP has set an example in the country with regard to growth rate. We are ahead of all states with a GSDP of 11.43 percent. Every sector is developing simultaneously under the YSRCP government,” Jagan added.

Also Read YSRCP deceiving women in name of welfare schemes, says TDP leader Nara Lokesh

This is the third consecutive year that the Andhra Pradesh government is disbursing the aid by directly crediting into the bank accounts of beneficiaries on Monday.

Under the Chedodu scheme, beneficiaries in AP will get Rs 10,000 each per annum which can be utilised by them to purchase tools, equipment and other necessary tools to boost their income.

So far, the Andhra Pradesh government has extended Rs 927.51 crore in aid to the beneficiaries of the scheme.

Jagan further reassured, “As promised, we will change the fate of the poor, who are the backbone of the state. Financial support would be provided to all without any discrimination.”

The Andhra Pradesh CM also took potshots at the opposition for its false propaganda that the state would be engulfed in a financial mess like what happened in Sri Lanka.

“Many are jealous of the development in Andhra Pradesh under the YSRCP’s rule and have decided to indulge in a false propaganda. Today, money is being credited directly into bank accounts of the beneficiaries,”Jagan remarked.

“Do you recall such an exercise by the previous government which was being run by a gang of thieves who used to gobble up money meant for public welfare? Do you want such a rule?” questioned Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“All the wolves are joining hands, but I am not scared. Ask me why? Because your son only believes in you (public) and God and will march ahead bravely like a lion,” Jagan concluded eliciting a thunderous cheer from the crowd.