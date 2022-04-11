AP: Jagan’s new cabinet reflects social justice, say ministers

Amaravati: Ministers of the new AP cabinet praised chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allotting 70 percent of the posts to weaker sections. They said that the new cabinet reflects social justice.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Yuvajana Sramika Raitu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Merugu Nagarjuna said that the new cabinet is reflecting the ideologies of BR Ambedkar, Jyotirao Phule, and Babu Jagjivanram, who strived for the upliftment of weaker sections.

He recalled that for the first time in the history of the country, 70 percent of the ministerial posts are given to SCs, STs, BCs, and Minorities. On this occasion, he stated that the chief minister will go down in history as a leader who ushered in the social revolution and worked for the welfare of Dalits.

Further, he slammed opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Chandrababu Naidu for his remarks on the new cabinet and reminded him that there were no ST and Minority Ministers until 2018.

“The previous government has completely abandoned Dalits and stated that Naidu doesn’t have any right to speak for the Dalit community,” he said. Nagarjuna questioned Chandrababu on whether he had done anything for the Dalit welfare.

Meanwhile speaking to the media at a separate press conference, Chelluboyina Venugopal Krishna reiterated that the chief minister has been giving priority to BCs, SCs, STs, and minorities, where 17 out of 25 ministers, belong to these communities, of which 11 are BC’s.

He stated that Chandrababu Naidu had never supported BCs, and had never given priority to them, other than using them as vote banks. Asserting that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had redefined BCs as Backbone Class, he opined that Chandrababu had no moral right to talk for BCs.