AP: Janasena’s ‘Good morning CM sir’ Twitter campaign takes off

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Updated: 16th July 2022 3:43 pm IST
Janasena workers protest at Bapatla Railway Station road. (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena party’s new digital campaign “Good Morning CM sir” is an instant hit on social media as users shared images and videos of Andhra Pradesh’s poor-quality roads.

The party began the trend on July 14, using videos of the chief minister seemingly nodding off during parliament sessions. The official Janasena Twitter handle stated, “We don’t need you to take loans and distribute money. Lay roads, CM sir!”

Janasena supporters were quick to share images of potholes, broken roads, blockages, and water-filled ditches on the state’s roads.

On Saturday, Janasena party workers held demonstrations near potholes and broken roads with placards that read “Good Morning CM sir.” In protest, some demonstrators even bathed in ditchwater.

Actor Naga Babu Konidela, Janasena member and Pawan Kalyan’s brother, also joined the demonstrations.

