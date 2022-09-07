AP: Man arrested for creating nuisance in police station

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Published: 7th September 2022 1:19 pm IST
Representational Image

Palnadu: A man was arrested for creating a nuisance in the police station and village secretariat in Muppalla village Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu on Tuesday.

The man was identified as Kottireddy who destroyed two computers and printers in the village secretariat in Muppalla village in Palnadu district.

Also Read
AP: 50 students fell sick, fainted after inhaling toxic gas

According to the police, a case was registered against him after he created a nuisance in the police station.

MS Education Academy

“A person named Kottireddy destroyed Two computers and printers in the village secretariat in Muppalla village in Palnadu district. Kottireddy was creating a nuisance in the police station, so Police registered a case against Kotireddy. A case registered in crime no 87 under relevant sections against the Kotireddy,” said Pattabi Ram, Sub Inspector, Muppalla.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button