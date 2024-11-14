AP: Man attacks woman with iron rod for rejecting proposal in Vizag

Hyderabad: In a blot on the feeling called love, a man brutally attacked a woman with an iron rod after she rejected his proposal. The victim is currently fighting for her life in hospital, having sustained severe injuries, including over 30 stitches to her head, multiple injury marks across her body, and fractures in both arms.

The assault occurred on Thursday, November 14, on Bala Cheruvu Road in the Pedagantyada mandal of Visakhapatnam district, Andhra Pradesh. The accused, Neeraj Sharma, reportedly went to the victim’s home and launched a violent attack before fleeing the scene. He also assaulted two individuals who attempted to intervene.

Neeraj had met the victim at a spiritual meditation centre frequented by her parents and had previously proposed to her, only to be rejected. Despite this, he continued to harass her, pressuring her to accept his advances. When she refused, he resorted to blackmailing her by morphing her photos and sending explicit images and videos to her family members.

The victim’s family filed a complaint with cyber crime authorities. However, Neeraj persisted in his harassment and ultimately decided to kill her. Following the attack, he fled the scene, while the victim’s father demanded the harshest punishment for the assailant.

As of now, the victim remains in critical condition, and doctors have indicated that her health status will only be clearer after 24 hours of observation.