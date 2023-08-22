AP: Man sentenced to death for murdering mother, daughter, raping minor

Rayachoti: A court in Andhra Pradesh sentenced a man to death on Tuesday for murdering two women and raping a 12-year-old girl in 2021.

The Chittoor District Court handed the death sentence to Syed Moula Ali from Annamayya district for murdering Saralamma and her mother Gangulamma.

“Ali, who was in an extra marital relationship with widow Saralamma had killed her because he had suspected that she was talking to other men on phone,” Annamayya District Superintendent of Police R. Gangadhar Rao told PTI.

Later, when Saralamma’s mother Gangullamma questioned him about the whereabouts of her daughter, Ali killed her too. Following these two murders, Ali shifted Saralamma’s children to Bengaluru.

Rao said Ali would rape Saralamma’s 12-year-old daughter whenever he visited them in Bengaluru. Within 20 months, Rao said Ali was convicted and the Court has sentenced him to death.