AP: 4 MMTS trains cancelled due to traffic block in Vijayawada

Hyderabad: MMTS services were cancelled owing to the traffic blockage over the Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam section of the Vijayawada Division.

Four MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) trains were partially cancelled while two trains were completely cancelled by the SCR (South Central Railway).

Also Read Hyderabad: Cancellation of MMTS Train Services

Those operating between Kakinada port to Visakhapatnam (17267) and Visakhapatnam to Kakinada Port (17268) on January 21 and 22 have been completely cancelled.

Partially cancelled MMTS trains