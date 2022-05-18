AP: Naidu slams YSRCP government over incomplete projects

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu ridiculed the manner in which Chief minister (CM) Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave ‘equal justice’ to Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana in Rajya Sabha (RS) seats on Wednesday.

“He gave two seats to AP and two seats to Telangana. What is this equal justice? This is as if there are no candidates and no BC leaders in AP,” Naidu said, criticising the CM.

The TDP chief began his three day Badude Badudu tour across Rayalaseema where he addressed party activists of Kadapa and Rayachoti districts in Kadapa.

He strongly objected to the CM giving RS seats to his co-accused and to those who argued for him in his Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases.

“How could RS seats be given to Niranjan Reddy who argued in favour of the accused in the ‘YS Viveka murder’ case. Jagan Reddy was unfit for politics and undeserving to rule the people. Not even one rupee was spent for the development of Kadapa in the past three years.” Naidu said.

“Nobody would dare to threaten the CBI officers to leave Kadapa without the support of the CM. Nobody would dare to throw bombs at the CBI team if they went ahead with the Viveka murder probe. It was painful to see AP police harassing the TDP leaders and common public instead of controlling the goondas and rowdy elements.” he added.

The TDP chief said that if the Kurnool solar projects were completed in time, the people would not have suffered from power cuts now. Over Rs. 8 lakh crore debt was made but there was zero development. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) itself had accused the Jagan regime of not showing accounts for Rs. 48,000 cr.

Expressing serious concerns, Naidu said it was the TDP which laid the foundation stone for Rayalaseema steel plant. What Jagan Reddy did was just to relay the foundation stone without doing anything for completing it.

Naidu further mocked the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government, saying that the ruling party could not construct three houses in the three villages that were washed away in the Annamayya project floods.

“How could these rulers construct 30 lakh houses when they could not construct just three houses? There was no drinking water supply even in Pulivendula constituency.” stated Naidu.

AP went ahead in top gear under the TDP. Now, the automobile industry is in severe crisis because of ‘burdens’ such as the green tax.

Naidu asserted that only the TDP would be able to throw out the atrocious YSRCP rule. “The TDP cadres should fight on behalf of the poor people, who were getting crushed under the Jagan regime. This government could not repair one gate at Pulichintala. Who would believe that it would construct an entire project?” Naidu concluded.