AP NDA legislators to elect Chandrababu Naidu as their leader

A TDP spokesperson had earlier said some of the leaders who could swear-in along with Naidu may get picked up on Tuesday night.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th June 2024 9:25 am IST
Naidu says that the state has gone back by 30 years in development under YSRCP rule.
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu addressing the media at TDP party office in Mangalagiri on Wednesday

Amaravati: The legislators of Telugu Desam Party, Janasena and BJP of NDA will meet in Vijayawada on Tuesday to elect TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu as their leader in the assembly.

Following the meeting, leaders of the National Democratic Alliance would meet Governor S Abdul Nazeer to propose Naidu as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, TDP sources said.

Along with Naidu as CM, some leaders from Janasena and BJP could swear-in on June 12.

MS Education Academy

Naidu is scheduled to take oath as CM at 11.27 am at Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram Airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some of his Cabinet colleagues are likely to attend the swearing in ceremony, TDP’s official news bulletin said.

A TDP spokesperson had earlier said some of the leaders who could swear-in along with Naidu may get picked up on Tuesday night.

The NDA won a landslide victory in the recently concluded simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the southern state with a brute majority of 164 Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th June 2024 9:25 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button