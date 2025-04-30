AP: Pakistani-Indian couple gets temporary relief from leaving country

Amaravathi: In a temporary humanitarian gesture, the Andhra Pradesh government let a Pakistani family staying in Visakhapatnam to continue staying in the state, till further notice is served to them to go back to Pakistan.

The city police commissioner Sankhabhadra Bagchi received a representation from a family, where the husband hails from Pakistan, and his wife hails from Visakhapatnam, who were in the city to get their son treated for his medical treatment.

The move came at a time when the deadline for Pakistani citizens to leave India ended on Wednesday, April 30, after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, that had claimed 26 Indian lives.

They also informed the police commissioner that they have applied for their visa to be converted into a long-term visa, which was not processed yet.

Immediately acting on their plea, Bagchi contacted the higher ups in the Forensics Regional Registrations Office (FRRO) in Hyderabad, and got their visa temporarily extended till their son received medical treatment.

Also Read Watch: Lights out in Hyderabad against Waqf Amendment Act

Interestingly, the father and the older son are Pakistani citizens, whereas the mother and the younger son are the citizens of India in this case.