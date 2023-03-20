AP: Pharmacy & Veterans Waiting Hall inaugurated in Guntur

Hyderabad: The newly built Pharmacy and Veterans Waiting Hall at the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) Polyclinic was inaugurated by Telangana and Andhra Pradesh sub-area officiating general officer commanding Brigadier K Somashankar in Guntur on Monday.

Brigadier K Somashankar also paid a visit to the Guntur ex-servicemen’s newly renovated CSD canteen.

While interacting with the veterans, Brigadier K Somashankar gave them the assurance that coordinated efforts are being made to provide services to the Andhra Pradesh Ex-Servicemen through ECHS Polyclinics and CSD Canteen.

Retired officers Brigadier V V Reddy, Major General Ramesh, and other significant senior veterans of Guntur were also present.